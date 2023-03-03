Major infrastructure improvements on the horizon for growing St. Johns County

County, state and federal representatives discussed projects and funding sources Friday at a Transportation Summit.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Major transportation changes are in the future for busy St. Johns County roads and highways. County, state and federal representatives discussed projects and funding sources Friday at a Transportation Summit.

St. Johns County is one of the fastest growing counties in America, and with that comes more people and more traffic. One county commissioner said they want to be proactive, not reactive with the development.

Debbie Gutowski and her husband live off of State Road 16. She said they know all too well how traffic builds up in the area.

“All of the congestion on International Drive, where all the brand new stores are and apartment buildings,” Gutowski said. “We have more apartment buildings being built on 16, so we know when that’s full or rented there’s going to be even more traffic going onto the road.”

St. Johns County Board of Commissioners Chairman Christian Whitehurst said that’s why commissioners unanimously decided this infrastructure project is top priority.

They’re planning to widen a five mile section west of I-95, creating a four lane divided roadway to the North-South corridor.

“There’s many neighborhoods that are pouring onto that road,” Whitehurst said. “It’s in many ways the corridor to the International Golf Parkway and to downtown St. Augustine, so for several reasons, it’s been congested, and that congestion is growing.”

The improvement features a multi-use path for pedestrians and bicyclists, too.

County officials are asking federal and state representatives to support the $100 million project.

“Infrastructure is becoming more of a top priority for the county,” said District 7 Sen. Travis Hudson, “and it’s important for us to come here and hear the actual needs that the county wants for those dollars.”

This isn’t the only project on deck. Thirty-four others are planned, including expanding CR 210 to four lanes from Greenbriar to Cimarrone for another $36 million.

House District 17 Rep. Cyndi Stevenson said she wants drivers to remember to be patient when construction starts.

“When they see the congestion, just know it’s about making things better, even though there’s a temporary inconvenience,” Stevenson said.