Inflation causing more need, concern for First Coast food pantries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A one-two punch hitting food pantries on the First Coast.

COVID-19 and now inflation are causing nonprofits to see their funds and their food dry up as more families are reaching out in need.

The founder of Global Capital Relief of Northeast Florida says more middle class families are asking for food donations.

The organization recently opened two new distribution sites to help serve those who are deciding between putting food on the table or paying for gas.

Jose Bosque says he's driving further to help families, recognizing it's not just a big city issue.

"I've doubled the amount of my delivery pick up costs for my gasoline alone. So, if I went from paying $60 very week to now paying almost $140 a week, $150 a week, imagine what people are going through just to get to the store."