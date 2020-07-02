JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On Monday, Ken Amaro and the On Your Side team met with people from the community at Oceana Diner.

They heard from Stacey Kilduff, a parent who claims her child's school issued a trespass notice against her without just cause.

"Everything in that report is fabricated," she said.

And from Bo Smith, a homeowner who came to warn us about unlicensed tree contractors.

"He is stealing moment from people," Smith said.

But today, they wanted to focus on Paul Hackenberry's concerns.

"I mean it is just crazy," he said.

The federal retiree is concerned about an eyesore and potential environmental problem in his neighborhood.

Hackenberry lives in a gated community near the intra-coastal waterway.

He said three weeks ago a paving company replaced a neighbor's driveway and left portions of the old concrete driveway in the waterway.

"They broke up the driveway and poured thousands of pounds of concrete into that waterway," he said.

What they did is ugly but, Hackenberry and his neighbors wanted to know if it is illegal.

"One of the neighbors told him 'you can't do this' and he told him to mind his own business," he said.

On Your Side called the Florida Department of Environmental Regulation, it's the state agency that investigates issues like this.

"I can't imagine it could be legal," Hackenberry said.

On Tuesday, DPR sent an investigator to the location.

A spokesperson told the On Your Side team that it has been determined there is 'no violation' and therefore no citation.

Under the Florida Administrative Code this is an artificial waterway and this is an exempted activity.

"I guess that is his idea to stop erosion," Hackenberry said.

DPR told the On Your Side team, to be a good neighbor the property owner has agreed to break up the concrete slabs to make it more pleasing to the eye.

In the end, it will look like a sea wall instead of a chunk of broken up concrete.