'There's pain, loss' | Hundreds gather for vigil after search for Timothy Obi suspended

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — In times of grief, family and friends hold each other closest.

Hundreds of Timothy Obi's family and friends packed Neptune Beach to share stories and pray together during a candlelit vigil Tuesday night, just hours after the Coast Guard had suspended the four-day search for him.

"Tim is just an incredible person, heart of gold, he would do anything for you," Larry Walter, a co-worker of Obi said. "The last exchange I had was him reaching out to help me with something, that totally he didn't have to do, but that's the kind of person that he is. So, yeah it hurts, but you hold on to all of that."

The 37-year-old will be remembered as a family man – a loving husband and father of three boys. However, Walter says he was also a caring role model for so many at their bank branch.

Hundreds are gathered in Neptune Beach for a vigil just hours after the Coast Guard suspended the search for 37-year-old diver Timothy Obi. He was clearly a very loved son, husband, father and friend. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/oTd03A6nV5 — Haley Harrison (@HaleyHarrisonTV) July 13, 2021

"Tim was such an influence and took time to serve as a personal mentor for me," he remembered. "The kind of person that when you spend time with him, in just a few minutes, you know is the kind of person that you want to be in your life forever. And so a special bond, a special love and just an awesome person."

Friends of the Obi family say the outpouring of support Tuesday night shows how much he touched the beaches community.

"This is a devastating situation for the family. It's a devastating situation for the community," Jeff Goldhagen, an Obi family friend said.

Perhaps one of the most touching moments of the vigil came as it was coming to a close. Just before those gathered were set to depart, a spectacular ray of sunlight burst through, shining down on those who loved Timothy Obi.