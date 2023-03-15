How to save gas money as Spring break travelers push prices up in Florida

If there is an global increase, buying gas on a Monday will be more expensive than later in the week, when prices tend to go back down.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Spring break is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year but as travelers hit the roads, demand at the pump is pushing gas prices up, according to travel experts.

According to an AAA report, 40% of Floridians are planning a spring break vacation. That's up from 26% last year.

“Gasoline demand is sometimes at its all-time high for the year because you have that combination of Spring Break travelers and then winter residents who were all in town to escape the cold from the north," Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group, said.

The average gas price in Florida sit at $3.395, down from this time last year when the average was $4.329. However the current average price for a gallon of regular grade gasoline is still nearly 10 cents more than this time last week when the average was $3.318.

We looked at how much it would cost to travel from Jacksonville to some of the top spring break destinations using the national average for gas prices and a car that gets 25 miles per gallon.

To Miami: 346 miles, 13.84 gallons, $93.89 round trip

To Orlando: 141 miles, 5.64 gallons, $38.26

To Charleston, SC: 238 miles, 9.52 gallons, 64.58 round trip

Mark Jenkins with AAA says gas stations tend to adjust their pricing on Mondays, so if there is an global increase, buying gas on Monday will be more expensive than later in the week, when prices tend to go back down.

“The good news is that the fuel prices on a global scale are moving lower actually dropped dramatically throughout the day on Wednesday. So we could see lower gas prices here in the near future," Jenkins said.