JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. -- About 1,300 years ago, Greek poet Hesiod said, "a bad neighbor is a misfortune, as much as a good one is a great blessing." That's something that's true still to this day, especially to a Jacksonville Beach resident.

Ryan Dunaway says if you need a good neighbor, he's there to help with whatever you need.

"I can't lift the boxes because I have a lot of medical. And so, after you're 80, you just need help," said Doris Funari.

80-year-old Funari is one of those people. Sometimes she just needs a little help. She has a storage unit with some boxes inside and that's where Good NABR Jax comes in.

"People are complex, so, sometimes there are needs that fall between the cracks," Dunaway said.

Dunaway started Good NABR Jax earlier this year. It's entirely service based, meaning they don't help with financial needs, but rather things like moving, packing or helping Miss Doris clean out her storage unit.

"I don't have that much left, and so, we do two or three boxes each time. Now, it's really dwindling to nothing," she said.

Dunaway says being a good neighbor is not only beneficial for the people he's helping, but for the broader community.

"Developing a sense of community is at the foundation of what we want to do. I feel like the best way to do that is to be a resource people can rely on," Dunaway said.

Good NABR Jax runs solely on donations. Dunaway is also looking to potentially add to his crew. To find out more information, if you need help, or would like to help, you can find him at GoodNABRJax.com

