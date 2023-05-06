Glynn County passes ordinances impacting the homeless

Both of the new ordinances went into effect immediately after last Thursday's vote.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County City Commission passed two ordinances impacting the homeless population last Thursday.

One is called the 'Camping and Improper Use of Public Places Ordinance.' It makes it illegal to camp, store personal items or interfere with people moving through public spaces.

Another ordinance, 'The Pedestrian and Vehicle Safety Ordinance,' was designed to stop panhandling by making it illegal for physical interaction between pedestrians and vehicles.

