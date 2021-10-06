3-year-old girl with autism, mother terrified as cars speed by bus stop on the Westside

Cell phone video shows cars driving past the school bus while the stop sign was out. Fairfield says her daughter who has autism is now terrified.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One Duval County mother is speaking out, after witnessing cars continuously speed by the bus stop where she picks up her 3-year old daughter.

Lee Anne Fairfield drops and picks up her 3-year-old daughter every school day from this bus stop on Normandy Boulevard. She goes to a nearby school for special needs children.

“As you can see it’s really busy, the speed limit is 55, but people go a lot faster than 55 here,” said Fairfield.

Cell phone video shows cars driving past the school bus while the stop sign was out. Fairfield says her daughter, who has autism, is now terrified to get close to the road.

“Well it’s very scary to even pull her off the bus because I’m scared that people are just not paying attention, their phones are in their face and they’re going to hit me and my daughter," said Fairfield.

Fairfield wants to see more signage on the road altering drivers that there is a bus stop. She has submitted a service request to the city of Jacksonville.

She also says she filed a traffic complaint with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Lieutenant Shannon Hartley, with the traffic division, monitors these requests, and says bus stops and school zones with high complaints will get more officers patrolling the area.

“Obviously there’s a lot of schools and a lot of school zones, we don’t have enough officers that we can be out there every morning we wish that we could. But we do go out regularly and enforce school zone infractions," said Hartley.

Hartley says parents should always report any incident they see. The driver could face high fines and even points on their license if caught. He also has this message for anyone on the road.

“It comes back to people just paying attention to what they’re doing and being respectful of others on the road. We’re talking about one of our most at risk populations, our children, you know, how can you not be respectful in a school zone," said Hartley.