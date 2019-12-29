JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It was standing room only at Holy Tabernacle Church in Northwest Jacksonville Saturday morning, as friends and family gathered to celebrate the life of Todd Phillips.

Phillips was shot and killed at a Baldwin truck stop on Dec. 19, just six days before Christmas.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has called the shooting a case of "workplace violence." After a shootout on Interstate-10, Leroy Edwards Jr. was arrested and charged with one second-degree murder charge and four charges of attempted murder.

Hundreds of friends, family and co-workers of Phillips came together for a service at Holy Tabernacle at 11 a.m.

"When I see that... that's all love," said Vivian Edwards, a former co-worker of Phillips.

Family at the funeral described Phillips as a hard-worker who would help anyone he could and gave everything for his family.

"He was an uncle's uncle," said nephew Christopher Laseer. "He told you right from wrong, and he had fun doing it. I just feel like I didn't lose anything, I gained from everything he ever did for me."