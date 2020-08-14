Firefighters lost at sea remembered one year later with paddle out event in Port Canaveral

The two off-duty firefighters left on a small boat from Port Canaveral last August to go fishing and never returned.

Tonight at 11, hear from Stephanie McCluney about what the past year has been like for her and her young children, and how she plans to turn her pain into purpose.

This Sunday marks one year since Jacksonville firefighter Brian McCluney and Virginia firefighter Justin Walker went fishing in Port Canaveral and never returned.

Their disappearance sparked a massive search along the East Coast that turned up few clues.

On Friday, McCluney's family and friends gathered at Jetty Park near where the men were last seen to paddle out into the water to honor them by placing flowers in the ocean.



“On a daily basis I'm just like, I wish you could hold your hand, I just wish you could put your hand on my knee, your arm around me,” Stephanie McCluney said.

The Coast Guard, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and more than a dozen other agencies, along with hundreds of volunteers in their own boats and planes, spent six days scouring the waters from Central Florida to New England. The only sign of them was a small tackle bag found floating off the coast of St. Augustine.

Stephanie McCluney told First Coast News last year that she was 100 percent positive it was her husband’s.