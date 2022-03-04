Florida filmmaker creates Unity photoshoot bringing Ukrainian and Russian models together

Sean Roberts says he got the idea after working with Ukrainian and Russian actors on a new film, titled 'My New Family.'

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida filmmaker is attempting to spread a message of unity and bring attention to the war in Ukraine via a ‘Unity Photoshoot’ held recently.

Actors and models from all over, including some from here in Jacksonville, worked alongside Ukraine and Russian natives to spread the message of unity.

The shoot was held in March in Orlando by the anti-bullying organization ‘Amrak’. Their founder, Sean Roberts says he got the idea after working with Ukrainian and Russian actors on a new film, titled 'My New Family', that he started prior to the war.

"It's a film letting people know that they have a family... This film touches on different topics and things going on in society; racism, drug abuse, sexual abuse. And what we're doing is we're trying to help people understand why those things happen and how those things that have happened to them [can] help them do better," Sean Roberts, founder of ‘Amrak’, said.

After fighting broke out, he wanted to support his fellow colleague, many of whom have family overseas, and decided to bring together all walks of life to celebrate unity.

"Some of these individuals are actually losing family members in the war so it was really powerful for them to get up and come out and be a part of the photoshoot so all we’re doing is saying that we’re all human, all lives matter," Roberts said.

The goal is to spread the images via social media and outlets such as magazines to share the message of unity.