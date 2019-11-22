Elected officials, JAXPORT and SSA Marine broke ground on a $238.7 million terminal at Blount Island Friday morning.
Maritime Administrator Mark H. Buzby, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, and leadership from JAXPORT and SSA Marine are were in attendance.
Other guests included Congressman Ted Yoho and Congressman John Rutherford.
During the event, Administrator Buzby presented JAXPORT Board Vice Chairman Jamie Shelton and CEO Eric Green with a $20 million Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Transportation Discretionary Grant.
This recently awarded grant is part of a $238.7 million plan to expand and upgrade the facility.
The federal project to deepen the Jacksonville shipping channel to 47 feet is two years ahead of schedule and anticipated to be completed in 2023, based on continued funding.