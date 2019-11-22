Elected officials, JAXPORT and SSA Marine broke ground on a $238.7 million terminal at Blount Island Friday morning.

Maritime Administrator Mark H. Buzby, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, and leadership from JAXPORT and SSA Marine are were in attendance.

﻿Other guests included Congressman Ted Yoho and Congressman John Rutherford.

During the event, Administrator Buzby presented JAXPORT Board Vice Chairman Jamie Shelton and CEO Eric Green with a $20 million Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Transportation Discretionary Grant.

This recently awarded grant is part of a $238.7 million plan to expand and upgrade the facility.

﻿The federal project to deepen the Jacksonville shipping channel to 47 feet is two years ahead of schedule and anticipated to be completed in 2023, based on continued funding.