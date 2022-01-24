Family starts fundraiser after losing toddler, mother to fire in Camden County

A family member says Bridgette’s husband ran inside to try and save her and their child, but was unsuccessful. He's being treated for burns in Gainesville.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — After a fire tore through a family camper, the aunt of a young mother and toddler is raising funds to pay for their funerals.

The Camden County Fire Rescue confirmed two people died after a fire in the overnight hours of Sunday morning.

A GoFundMe page started by Tonya Miller identifies the victims as Bridgette Walsh, 27, and Juliette Walsh, 2.

She says Bridgette’s husband was able to escape the fire with their 6-year-old daughter Elaine. He then ran back inside to get his wife and other child but was unsuccessful.

Miller says he was burned severely in the process and is currently in the burn unit in Gainesville

"Everything has been destroyed home, clothes, food, basically everything that they own.... now on top of trying to replace everyday necessity’s we are now faced with the funeral expenses of these souls," says Miller in the GoFundMe.

"If you could, please keep our family in your prayers. We gratefully appreciate any help: