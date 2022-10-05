'He had the absolute biggest heart:' Family mourns victim of overnight crash in Edgewood area

Erik Beltran was identified as the victim of the crash by his oldest niece. Kayleah Meneses says he loved his family like no other.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of the man who died in a crash in the Edgewood area overnight says he was a loved uncle with a good laugh and big heart.

"There are no words that could ever truly sum what my Uncle Erik meant to my entire family and me," she wrote on a GoFundMe page. "If I had to really try, I would say that to know my Uncle Erik, was to love him. He had the absolute biggest heart and loved his family like no other. You could always count on him for a good laugh, a shoulder to cry on, and a game of spades."

Around 11 p.m. on Monday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says an officer on routine patrol observed a single vehicle off of the roadway, on fire.

As the officer approached the car, he reportedly observed the victim lying on the ground, near the car. JFRD later pronounced that man dead.

"He was a firm believer in God, and while we are deeply saddened at my Uncle’s passing, we rejoice in knowing that my Uncle Erik is safely in Heaven with God now," says Meneses.

She is hosting a fundraiser to assist in the unexpected funeral costs and help give Beltran a memorial service. You can view that here.

"We are deeply mourning the loss of my Uncle. More than anything, we ask that you please keep our family in your prayers during this difficult time, as we learn to navigate life without him."

Police say a preliminary investigation shows the car that he was driving was northbound on New Kings when it left the roadway, striking the guardrail.

JSO said it appears speed was a factor in this crash.