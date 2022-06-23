'These kids are killing each other:' Family holds vigil for Jacksonville 21-year-old Jamarion Barnes

Barnes' mother lost another son to gun violence back in March. Three months later, she's now without Jamarion.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gun violence has left a family heartbroken. Jamarion Barnes' mother lost another son to gun violence back in March.

Three months later, she's now without Jamarion.

He was 21-years-old and father to a 9-month-old baby girl. Latonya Nelson knew the young man well. She's a family friend who said she watched the Barnes brothers grow up. Nelson said Jamarion called him his aunt. That's how close they were.

"You took a son, you took a father, you took a brother, you took a friend, you took a grandson," Nelson said. "You took somebody's life."

Barnes' aunt recalled how football brought them together. She remembers how her son played football with the Barnes Brothers and they won multiple games together. Nelson said they were on the FLA Viking Team.

People close to Barnes gathered together for a balloon release in his memory.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the case. Police said the 21-year-old was found lying on the ground. Investigators are searching for a suspect who was seen on surveillance video.

Nelson hopes communities will work together and take a stand against gun violence.