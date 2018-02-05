JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It was the evening of April 18 and rush hour was in full swing in Orange Park when a 17-year-old boy with autism found his way onto I-295 off Blanding Boulevard. He was seconds and inches away from being hit by a 70 mile per hour car.

His family now credits two strangers with saving his life after they blocked traffic to get him to safety.

Amanda Miller says her son CJ has always been a runner. He is insatiably curious, but sometimes his autism can put him in dangerous situations.

She says life can change in an instant, so they are always keeping a close watch over him.

"If there’s any opportunity, he’ll take it," Miller said. "I returned after three minutes, I went back in and he had learned to unlatch the window, he popped it out."

Two weeks ago, CJ crawled out of a window in their home and out of their sight.

"So I ran out and said, CJ’s gone, CJ’s gone, because I needed as much help as possible, he runs out, I run out," Miller said. "I’m on foot just looking, screaming his name."

Miller was in traffic searching for her son. His dad and older brother were scouring the areas, too. JSO and Clay County joined Miller’s family in the search for her son, preparing to deploy a helicopter and K-9 unit.

Meanwhile, good Samaritans Jason Gaston and Susan Bolton were less than a mile away, pulled over on the side I-295 working together to block traffic and rush CJ to safety after they noticed he was dodging traffic. An hour later deputies picked him up and returned him home.

"I said, 'CJ, what did you do? Where were you going?' He said, 'Orlando, yes please,' and he said, 'Mickey Mouse, yes please,' so he was trying to go see Mickey Mouse, he's been asking to go for weeks, nonstop," she said.

It wasn’t until First Coast News' story aired did Miller learn about Jason and Susan involvement in rescuing her son.

"So many people, hundreds of people just drove right by, Susan stopped, Jason stopped. And the funny thing is, the seat covers in her van were Mickey Mouse," she said.

Without them, she can’t imagine what could have happened that day.

"How do you thank somebody who did what so many people didn’t, you can’t," she said.

On Wednesday, she finally got that opportunity. Gaston and Bolton met Miller for the first time at a local park and were able to reunite with CJ under better circumstances.

Jason gifting CJ with his favorite toy: bouncing balls.

"He knew it was us," Bolton said. "Just be aware of your surroundings, you know, look out for people, try to help when you can."

"It was a puzzle to begin with when we found him, so I think it kind of just finished the entire puzzle, puts it all together," Gaston said.

A puzzle they all hope to bring to CJ’s final destination, which he had been pursuing that day in traffic: Disney World.

Miller says her family can't afford the trip right now, but she's hoping they make it there soon for his sake.

"I call them heroes, and they say no we’re not heroes, please, they are heroes, they are heroes, and they know it, in their heart," she said.

© 2018 WTLV