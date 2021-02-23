JAXPORT puts emphasis on expansion in 2020-2025 Strategic Master Plan

Other goals outlined include harbor deepening, creating revenue from all property owned and rebuilding the cruise business line.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Big things are on the horizon for the Jacksonville Port Authority, also known as JAXPORT.

Chairman Jamie Shelton and Chief Executive Officer Eric Green unveiled the port’s new 2020-2025 Strategic Master Plan during Tuesday's virtual State of the Port address.

The plan serves as JAXPORT’s roadmap to success over the next five years and focuses on building the port’s cargo business and creating new private-sector jobs.

The 2020-2025 plan includes four key strategies that will lead JAXPORT and Northeast Florida into the future:

Expand container business

Expand vehicle capacity and volume

Expand breakbulk business line

Acquire additional land in proximity to the port

Other goals outlined include harbor deepening, creating revenue from all property owned and rebuilding the cruise business line.

JAXPORT is Florida’s largest container port complex and one of the nation’s busiest vehicle handling ports.