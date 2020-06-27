'Dignity for Incarcerated People' rally taking place Saturday outside JSO building

The rally will take place at 3 p.m. outside the JSO building at 501 East Bay St. First Coast News will live stream it here.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Community Action Committee along with the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville is hosting a rally Saturday calling for "a day of action in support of incarcerated people in Duval county and their right to dignity," according to a flyer for the event.

The Saturday event called "FREE THEM ALL: Dignity for Incarcerated People" will take place at 3 p.m in front of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office building at 501 East Bay St. Masks are required for those in participation. If you are in need of a mask, there will be some available for an optional donation, the flyer said.

People in the Jacksonville community are asked to join the Jacksonville Community Action Committee, Dignity Florida, New Florida Majority and the Northside Coalition to call for change. The following demands will be made:

The release of all nonviolent offenders and those who are immunocompromised

Biweekly sanitation reports of correctional facilities

Regular COVID19 testing for staff and inmates

Community control via JPAC

Peoples Budget Now

First Coast News will live stream the event below.