Diesel drivers left out of Florida’s one month fuel tax holiday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Motorists are finding some relief at the gas pump due to Florida’s one month fuel tax holiday. But while gasoline users are reaping the benefits, diesel users like truck drivers are left out.

"Of course I've noticed the price," Sal a truck driver for over 22 years, said.



Truckers at a travel plaza along interstate 95 said they feel left out, but many see it as the price of doing business.

"Diesel, you know, it runs all our commercial equipment… you don't have much choice but to deal with it, you got to get where you're going," Sal said.



The Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act of 2022 was signed into law by Governor Desantis in May with the goal of providing inflationary relief. It includes ethanol gas, and pure gasoline but it doesn’t include diesel fuel, aviation fuel, or kerosene.

Experts with the Florida Petroleum Marketers Association, say nearly 80% of the fuel sold in florida is gasoline, which may be the reason diesel and other fuels were left out.

"All those fuels the governor gave the tax break on, well that was the majority of the people, of the state of Florida that drive cars…so i think his thought process was it really didn't make sense to do the diesel, we can make a bigger impact on doing all of the gasoline on the citizens in the state of florida," Ned Bowman, the executive director Florida Petroleum Marketers Association, said.

The law does not require that gas stations sell gas for a specific price and gas stations that do not purchase tax-reduce gas would not be required to reduce prices.

We also reached out to the governor’s office to ask about the tax break disparity and are awaiting that response.