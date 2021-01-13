Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens opens new exhibit showcasing local artists

According to the museum, the 30 artists will each of one piece of work for the exhibit to celebrate 30 years of the Art Ventures grant.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For 30 years, the Art Ventures fund, an initiative by the Community Foundation, has given about $1.3 million in grants to artists and art organizations around the First Coast region.

To celebrate the initiative's 30th anniversary, the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens will showcase 30 artists in a special exhibit.

“As we reflect on the quiet power of the Art Ventures Fund to nurture our individual artists and small arts organizations over the past thirty years, it’s clear that this has been a remarkable investment,” said Martha Frye Baker, chair of The Community Foundation Board of Trustees. “By expanding the number of grants in this anniversary year, we hope to draw attention to the significance of having a vibrant arts community and its role in making Northeast Florida a better place for all its citizens.”

According to the museum, the 30 artists will each share one piece of work for the exhibit, one finished piece of work for every year of grantmaking.

The exhibition will coincide the with their celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which will include free admission as well as live music and showcasing local artists.

Among the artwork featured in the new exhibit is Simone by Erin Kendricks.

Kendricks described the painting as: