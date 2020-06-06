Live Coverage: Crowd gathers in front of Downtown Jacksonville courthouse for 'Jax Take Action' protest

The march is hosted by the Jacksonville Community Action Committee and the Northside Coalition.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Thousands are protesting in Downtown Jacksonville Saturday afternoon as part of the "Jax Take Action protest" that started in front of the Duval County Courthouse.

The protest which started at 2 p.m. demands that State Attorney Melissa Nelson, "drops the charges, releases the body camera footage, jails killer cops and stands up to JSO bullying," according to a flyer posted by the group.

The march is hosted by the Jacksonville Community Action Committee and the Northside Coalition.

Family members of Jamee Johnson, a FAMU student who was shot and killed by Jacksonville Sheriff's officers during a traffic stop, spoke at the protest, calling for justice.

"All we're asking is for the state and courthouse, the state attorney, the police department to show respect for us," Bridget Johnson, Jamee Johnson's stepmother said. "Jamee was a young man who was just in his car and they did a traffic stop, and he died for that traffic stop. And they do not want to release the footage to us. They want to tell us a story."

Bridget Johnson said she wants the body camera footage of the shooting to be released to the public as well as to the family.

"If you are doing the right thing, then you don't have anything to hide," she said.