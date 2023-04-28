'A well-deserved recognition' | St. Augustine Police Department awards Jonathan Brown Officer of the Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Congratulations Officer Brown! The St. Augustine Police Department formally awarded Officer of the Year to Jonathan Brown Friday morning, the department announced in a post on its Facebook page .

Officer Brown received several praises in the comments of the Facebook post. One of those was from a very close family member.

"I am so Godly proud of my firstborn child, Officer Johnathan R. Brown. He continues to bring me nothing but pure joy. I pray that God continues to bless him in his personal life, and while he protects and serves the wonderful citizens in St. Augustine, Florida," his mother, Sharon Simmons-Brown wrote.