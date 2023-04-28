x
'A well-deserved recognition' | St. Augustine Police Department awards Jonathan Brown Officer of the Year

Johnathan Brown was named Officer of the Year Friday morning by the St. Augustine Police Department. Congratulations, Officer Brown!
Credit: St. Augustine Police Department's Facebook page
Officer Johnathan Brown (right) was awarded St. Augustine Police Department Officer of the Year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Congratulations Officer Brown! The St. Augustine Police Department formally awarded Officer of the Year to Jonathan Brown Friday morning, the department announced in a post on its Facebook page.

Officer Brown received several praises in the comments of the Facebook post. One of those was from a very close family member.

"I am so Godly proud of my firstborn child, Officer Johnathan R. Brown. He continues to bring me nothing but pure joy. I pray that God continues to bless him in his personal life, and while he protects and serves the wonderful citizens in St. Augustine, Florida," his mother, Sharon Simmons-Brown wrote.

We would like to formally introduce to you, the St. Augustine Police Department’s Officer of the Year, Johnathan Brown…a...

Posted by St. Augustine Police Department on Friday, April 28, 2023

