Community comes together to help Middleburg woman who lost everything in Christmas Day fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Last week, First Coast News shared the story of a Middleburg woman and her son who lost everything in a house fire on Christmas day, including her hearing aids.

After watching the piece, community members came together Friday to help Virginia Steinke hear again.

Arlington Lions Club provided the equipment at its eye clinic, Lend An Ear Outreach covered the costs and Dr. Melissa Sharpe with First Coast Mobile Audiology fitted Steinke with a brand new pair of hearing aids.

“I think this is what we do," Lend an Ear volunteer Walle Waters said. "You know, if it's the eye clinic, if it's Lend An Ear, if you've got people in need, we'll break down barriers to help those people. We're not gonna let anything get in our way.“

And, this community partnership will continue.

Lend An Ear plans to start bringing in audiologists, including Dr. Sharpe, to the Arlington Eye Clinic once a month to give hearing screenings to more people in need. If you are in need of hearing aids or would like to donate to this cause, contact Lend An Ear Outreach or the Arlington Lions Club.