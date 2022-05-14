Jacksonville community searches for answers in shooting death of mom of four

"Ya’ll took my baby away from her four babies," the victim's mother said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friends, family and community members spent Saturday morning canvasing the area around Lem Turner Road in Jacksonville, trying to find answers behind the shooting death of Tayda Smith, a mother of four.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has not announced any arrests in the shooting.

“Ya’ll took my baby, her away from her four babies. So now they got to grow up without their mom," Tanika Byrd, Tayda's Mother, said.

Byrd is calling on the community for answers, after her 28-year-old daughter, Tayda Smith, was shot and killed May 1st at a gas station on Lem Turner Road.

“She was a very sweet person, humble person, loving person, she touched lives to everybody, in every kind of way," Byrd said.

The group went throughout the area to knock on doors of homes and businesses, trying to get people to break the code of silence and give details on what they may have seen that night.

The community canvas is held by the group anti-violence community group MAD DADS.

“We have got to take a step up to break the code of silence. We can’t expect JSO to do something, and they were not there… they need our help," Donald Foy, president of MAD DADS, said.

City and JSO officials also joined the group, saying that at a time when violent incidents are plaguing the city. It’s important for the community and law enforcement to work together to get violent offenders off the streets before they commit another crime.