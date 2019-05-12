A clay pigeon shooting event is raising money for foster children on the First Coast.

Thursday’s Clays for a Cause event took place at the Saltwaters Shooting Club in St. Augustine.

The event raises thousands of dollars for two local foster homes.

Chris Shee, one of the event organizers says this is their biggest year ever and that thousands of dollars will be going to charities on the First Coast.

Pablo Ferrari and his surveying company Geomatics is participating in Clays for a Cause for their third straight year.

“It’s not too much pressure, it’s a fun event, not a competition, but there’s some friendly competition for sure,” Ferrari said.

350 people signed up for Clays for a Cause.

This year, the event raised $150,000 for Seamark Ranch and St. Augustine Youth Services. These are groups that help children and families in need in Clay and St. Johns counties.

Shee who is also the CEO of Mastercraft Builder Group says he is blown away by the community support.

“It’s humbling because the people here believe in these organizations and we believe in them as well,” he said.

The organizations participating are mostly in the construction field. Their contributions help groups like the Seamark Ranch build homes and provide resources for kids of all backgrounds.

“Seeing how many people came out and how much money was raised for Seamark and Saint Augustine Youth Services is just amazing,” said Tatjana Drittij, marketing and administrative coordinator at Seamark Ranch.

Whether you hit your target or miss, Ferrari says the goal is to support these charities while having a good time.

You can learn more about Seamark Ranch and St. Augustine Youth Services by clicking the hyperlinks.

If you would like to participate in next year’s event, you can contact the Mastercraft Builder Group.