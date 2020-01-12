City Rescue Mission to open cold-weather shelter

“We will not turn anyone away,” states Penny Kievet, CRM Executive Director.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Due to the forecasted low temperatures, City Rescue Mission (CRM) will increase its overnight capacity as well as extend hours to those in need of shelter and will remain open each day temperatures are expected to fall below 40 degrees.

“We will not turn anyone away,” states Penny Kievet, CRM Executive Director. “We want to make sure that those without a home have a warm shelter and a hot meal.”

Guests seeking safe shelter may check-in to City Rescue Mission's New Life Inn at 234 W. State Street, Jacksonville beginning at 2:30 p.m. each day.

All guests will receive a hot meal and will be offered access to showers and clean clothing.