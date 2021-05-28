City of Jacksonville to open pools at full capacity, masks will be optional

The pools will open during the Memorial Day weekend and continue to operate through Labor Day, the city said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is set to reopen 26 of its public pools at full capacity during the holiday weekend.

While masks will not be required for guests, they are encouraged. Pool staff will also work to sanitize the common areas and encourage those in confined areas to socially distance, according to the city.

The pools will open during the Memorial Day weekend and continue to operate through Labor Day, the city said.

The schedule for outdoor pools is:

Tuesday - Friday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, Cecil Aquatics will be open Monday - Saturday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. The facility will also be open from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The following pool locations will be open in Jacsksonville

Adolph Wurn – 2115 Dean Rd.

Andrew Jackson – 128 West 30th St.

Baldwin – 345 Chestnut St. N.

Charles Clark – 8739 Sibbald Rd.

Clanzel T Brown – 4415 Moncrief Rd.

Emmett Reed - 1093 W. 6th St.

Fletcher - 700 Seagate Ave.

Fort Caroline – 4131 Ferber Rd.

Grand Park – 2740 Division St.

Harts Rd – 11597 Harts Rd.

Julius Guinyard – 1358 Jefferson St.

Robert Kennedy – 1139 Ionia St.

Lakeshore Middle – 2519 Bayview Rd.

Lee HS – 1200 S. McDuff Ave.

Mandarin – 4831 Greenland Rd.

Oceanway – 12215 Sago Ave. W.

Paxon – 3413 W. 5th St.

Pine Forest – 2335 Gattis Ln.

Raines – 3663 Raines Ave.

Ribault – 5820 Van Gundy St.

Sandalwood – 2750 John Prom Blvd.

Sunny Acres – 2850 Wompi Dr.

Terry Parker – 7301 Parker School Rd.

Thomas Jefferson – 390 N. Jackson Ave.

Westside – 5530 Firestone Rd.

Woodland Acres – 8200 Kona Ave.

“Pools are popular gathering spots for our citizens in neighborhoods throughout Jacksonville," said Keith Meyerl, Division Chief of Recreation and Community Services. "Opening these pools for the Memorial Day Weekend is a tradition that we felt was important to continue this year and we hope everyone enjoys a safe and happy holiday weekend.”