City of Brunswick could limit public property access for people struggling with homelessness

"There is no designated place for people to go at night," said Wright Culpepper, who oversees a daytime resource center in the city.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The homeless population in the City of Brunswick, Georgia could have fewer places to sleep as commissioners may vote to keep them off public property, and it's leaving some people asking, 'Where will they go?'

"I have never known homelessness in my life. I've never even seen it," said Joy Hamilton.

She's experiencing it now. She's been living on the streets in Brunswick for three years.

"You hope the next day is going to bring something; some answers, some idea," she told First Coast News.

We found Hamilton reading under a tree in a city park, but under a possible change to a city ordinance, she may not be able to stay long.

On Wednesday, commissioners may vote to ban people from, "...occupying or using a public park...for living accommodation purposes such as sleeping activities or making preparations to sleep."

He thinks a greater effort needs to be made to offer not only housing, but for professionals to handle the mental and other health needs of the homeless.

"We don't have the workers, and we don't have the people trained. We don't have the programs in place," Culpepper explained.