Jacksonville City Councilman Reggie Gaffney introduced legislation Wednesday to help provide Jacksonville's Farm Share with emergency relief funding.

Farm Share is a charitable food bank which distributes produce, canned goods, milk and other non-perishable items to agencies and individuals within the community.

The property that Farm Share was operating on was sold and their lease was set to end on September 30. Farm Share located a new warehouse to operate out of but needed further funding to continue operations.

Councilman Gaffney sponsored legislation to award Farm Share with $247,389 in emergency funding to assist them with their transition to a new warehouse. This new bill would also ensure that taxpayer money is allocated to the correct areas.

“Farm Share provides essential services to people not just in District 7 – but city-wide," Gaffney said. "As Jacksonville continues to combat our existing food desert, losing Farm Share would serve as a critical blow to communities already struggling to acquire fresh groceries for their families and neighborhoods. Providing this funding would ensure that Farm Share can continue to provide this important service to District 7 and the greater Jacksonville area."