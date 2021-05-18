'Celebration of Life' for cheerleader Tristyn Bailey to be held Tuesday

The family of Tristyn Bailey will lay her to rest Tuesday. The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office charged 14-year-old Aiden Fucci with her murder.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of Tristyn Bailey, the 13-year-old who was killed last week, will be hosting a 'Celebration of Life' Tuesday evening.

The event will be held at Celebration Church Arena located at 9555 R G Skinner Parkway at 5 p.m. The family is asking people to wear aqua and white as they were Tristyn's favorite colors.

For those interested in sending flowers to the celebration, they can send an email to celebrationoflifefortb@gmail.com and they will be further directed.

If you can't make the event, you can watch the ceremony live here.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office charged 14-year-old Aiden Fucci with her murder. Fucci attended Patriot Oaks Academy with Tristyn and lived in the same neighborhood.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey's death was caused by "sharp force trauma by stabbing," according to a news release.