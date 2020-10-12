Baskin felt Netflix's Tiger King was a missed opportunity for raising awareness about what really matters.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — What does Knoxville and Tiger King's Carole Baskin have in common? A new documentary focusing on saving big cats.

This year millions of people have watched the documentary Tiger King on Netflix. It focuses on the world of big cats, like tigers and lions, in the country being held in small zoos and rescues.

"For five years we thought we were working on the blackfish for big cats which would be the one that would expose the cruelty involved," said Baskin who said Tiger King wasn't exactly what she believed it would turn out to be.

As the founder and CEO of Big Cat Rescue in Florida, she said saving big cats is her number one priority.

"Tiger King just interviewed a bunch of animal abusers and animal exploiters and made them the experts in their narrative," said Baskin.

Looking for another opportunity, she ran into Rescue Doc Films. The Knoxville-based nonprofit just so happened to be working on a new documentary titled 'The Hidden Tiger.'

It focuses on the country's captivation crisis and the conservation crisis overseas.

"One documentary team went one direction then we went to India and Nepal. Came face to face with wild tigers," said producer Josh Gildrie of where they saw frontline conservation efforts.

The other team visited sanctuaries, like Baskin's, in the United States.

"I don't think people realize the impact of a tiger selfie and that's where the film comes in and educates as to true ways of things you can do to help tigers," said director Michael Samtesto.

Altogether they hoped to answer the question of why and how so many tigers are in captivity.

"I think people will come away from the film inspired and they'll have an idea of things they can do to help save the tiger in the wild," said Samtesto.

Baskin's Big Cat Public Safety Act recently passed in the House. She now awaits a vote from the Senate to ban cub handling and phase out private possession.

It's just one of many measures she said is needed to save the tiger population.

"This is such a wonderful opportunity to try and promote something that people really do need to watch and care about," said Baskin. "It does show you that we have the ability to change the trajectory within our power now."