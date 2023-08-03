Cameras could be coming to Florida school zones to catch speeding drivers

Legislation introduced in both the senate and the house would allow cities to place speed detection cameras in school zones.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A proposed state bill would make it easier to catch drivers speeding in school zones.

Speeds in school zones are typically limited to 15 mph in the 30 minutes before and after the school session. During those times, the cameras would capture images of cars going more than 10 mph over the active school zone speed limit.

During the school session, when the active school zone speed limit is not in effect, camera can still be used to catch drivers going 10 mph over the regular speed limit.

If a county has never implemented a speed detection system, a public awareness campaign about the camera must be conducted 30-day period prior to the camera's use.

Parents waiting for student pick-up at James Weldon Johnson Middle School believe the risk of getting a fine in the mail will push drivers to be more cautious.

“Cameras would work, whatever it would take to get people to, like the guy that just went by you there going who knows how fast.”

Violators face a $100 fine, which will be mailed to the car’s owner. The vehicle’s owner would have the opportunity to contest the fine.

If passed, the bill would require that money gained from fines goes back to the school community; $60 for local public safety initiatives, including speed detection systems in school zones; $12 toward school security and transportation initiatives; and $5 to recruit and retain crossing guards ($23 would go to the Department of Revenue).