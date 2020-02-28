The small community of Callahan is pulling together to make sure a family is taken care of after their 16-year-old son was shot and killed Monday.

Thousands of dollars have been raised to make sure the family can endure the financial challenges presented by the tragedy. Trenton Fort's mother, Paige Hall, tells First Coast News an NFL player who would like to stay anonymous has paid for Fort's funeral on Saturday. It’s evident Trenton Fort made an impact on this community in his 16 years.

“Forever 21. It’s two very small words, but it’s something that is amazing,” said Ashton Whitson, owner of Small Town Rags Botique.

Twenty-one is the number Fort, or Trent, wore on his football jersey every Friday night representing West Nassau High School.

Whitson saw #forever21 circulating social media and was inspired to make two tee-shirts honoring the 16-year-old.

“We did it and we posted them and it blew up,” Whitson said.

With hundreds of orders pouring in, Whitson couldn’t keep up and needed to start asking for volunteers to help.

“I never expected the amount of orders that we got, and I am so excited.”

Whitson decided to charge $15 per shirt and says every cent will be given to Fort's family.

“No amount of money will replace Trenton,” Whitson said. “But if I can take something small off his family’s plate, I’ve done something.”

Whitson isn’t the only one. This GoFundMe page has neared it’s $15,000 goal in two days, and continues to increase.

Just down the road, Callahan Country Kitchen has organized a spaghetti dinner.

At $11 per plate, about 100 reservation have been placed, but owner Jack Lloyd is expecting a lot more to come.

“I know they probably weren’t expecting to lose a son that quick,” Lloyd said. “And maybe we can get them through it.”

Small Town Rags has decided to even match the money made from that dinner, in addition to the store’s shirt sales.

“Were going to be here all night tonight, and I’m going to be here all day tomorrow,” Whitson said. “I’m going to make sure everyone has a #Forever21 shirt on.”

Fort’s death is still under investigation. Stay tuned to First Coast News for the latest in the case.