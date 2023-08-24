JEA boil water advisory lifted

JEA says the water is now "safe and available for all uses." It is recommended for residents effected, to run water for 3 minutes to remove air or possible sediment.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: JEA lifted the precautionary boil water advisory for the South Philips Highway and Nocatee area Thursday morning.

The advisory came after a water main break occurred near South Philips Highway Tuesday that knocked out water pressure for 25,000 residents. JEA repaired the break within hours and has been testing the water to make sure it is safe to drink. With the latest series of tests producing clear results, JEA says the water is "safe and available for all uses" including drinking, cleaning and cooking.

The St. Johns County Board of Commissioners said affected areas include customers north of Stokes Landing and south of County Road 210 West and along International Golf Parkway, east of St. Marks Pond. This includes Twin Creeks, Beacon Lakes, Walden Chase, Palencia, Las Calinas, Florentine and Kensington.