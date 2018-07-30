A local man is showing his support for law enforcement with his unique "Blue Lives Matter" campaign.

Gary Fogle has been a proud supporter of law enforcement. Four years ago,he launched the campaign after hearing his friend was killed in the line of duty.

“I just hope people will respect law enforcement a little more. You know, they're not all bad,” Fogle said.

He travels around the country, asking deputies to sign the hood of his Chevrolet Camaro. So far, he has traveled 160,000 miles.

Even after suffering a stroke in November 2017, which disabled him from walking temporarily, he was committed to showing deputies his support.

Through pain and recovery, Fogle says cops are there for you.

“Just know these people [cops] don't even know you, but they care about you. They're out keeping you safe at night, while you're sleeping peacefully in your bed,” Fogle said.

Fogle is on his sixth hood. On Tuesday on Good Morning Jacksonville, you’ll see how he teamed up with a local non-profit, using his car hoods, to help local law enforcement in an unusual way.

