Hundreds of people stood in line awaiting a Jacksonville church's annual turkey giveaway, just in time for Thanksgiving.

Bethel Baptist Institutional Church in Downtown Jacksonville gave away 1,000 turkeys and bags of food to help families on the First Coast in need on Tuesday.

Each bag included vegetables, paper goods, utensils and enough non-perishable items to make a meal.

First Coast News

Lead Pastor, Bishop Rudolph McKissick, Jr., says the event was made possible, as a result of the congregation's generous giving.

"Not only their financial giving but also their just bringing in goods, going out and purchasing them," McKissick said. "It's just really blessed to have a congregation that wants to be a blessing to other people."

Tammie Bolden, who says she was in line since 7 a.m., is thankful for the church's assistance in her time of need.

"It's a Happy Thanksgiving," Bolden said. "It's a blessing to be able to receive the food that I'm getting."

This is Bethel's second year, hosting the turkey giveaway. Bishop McKissick Jr., says he hopes to do even more, next year.

First Coast News