'Beaches Display of Unity' event planned for Jacksonville Beach Thursday evening

The event hosted by the group Beaches for Change will take place at 6 p.m. at the Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach.
Credit: Lynne Sladky, AP
Credit: Lynne Sladky, AP

A "Beaches Display of Unity" event is planned for Thursday evening, according to a social media flyer.

The event hosted by the group Beaches for Change will take place at 6 p.m. at the Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach.

It will be a peaceful gathering open to anyone to show support and love to the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

Those who want to participate are welcome to do so peacefully via signage or by sitting or laying on the grass, the flyer said.

This event is one of many events planned for the day to show support and bring awareness to the #BLM movement.
