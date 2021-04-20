Beaches community buys art, celebrates birthday for local girl battling brain cancer

“She wants her art to be in people's homes where they look at it and remember her," Roxanne's mother Laurie Ramos said.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The beaches community continues to rally around a local teenager fighting an incurable brain cancer. On Monday, they celebrated Roxanne Ramos' 17th birthday by buying her art, which she hopes will keep her legacy alive.

“We're just trying to give her every experience," Roxanne's mother Laurie Ramos said.

Every minute counts for the Ramos family because they don’t know when it could be the last they share together.

“Cancer is just a crazy disease," Roxanne's father Martin Ramos said. "It just takes everything away from you."

However, as their daughter turns another year older, they were soaking it all in Monday night.

"She's an incredible fighter because she's just beating all the odds all the way through," Martin added.

Since her big community birthday parade last year, the rare cancer from Roxanne’s hip has spread to her brain.

Doctors recently told the Ramos family there are no other treatment options. Howevre, you wouldn’t be able to tell, if you met Roxanne.

An artist, like her two sisters, Roxanne spent most of her 17th birthday party at Brewhound dog park selling her sculpture creations at an art booth.

“Her dream is to be at an art market and to sell her art. She wants her art to be in people's homes where they look at it and remember her," Laurie explained. "And so she has been creating like crazy for four weeks. Today, she has her art booth, and over half of it is already gone.”

With the community’s help, through support like GoFundMe donations, the Ramos family has paid medical bills. They have also been able to keep their business, the Kona Skatepark, up and running. Crown Pools Inc. also helped cover some of the costs for Roxanne’s dream pool.

“It's really made a huge difference because we've been able to focus on family," Martin explained.

Whether it's taking minivacations or sharing first-time experiences, the Ramos family has been able to make every minute with Roxanne count.