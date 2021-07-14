Ascension St. Vincent's holds topping off ceremony for new hospital

The new facility, located at County Road 210 and I-95, will be 150,000 square feet with 56 beds, including eight ICU beds, according to Ascension St. Vincent's

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Ascension St. Vincent's held a topping out ceremony for its new hospital in St. Johns County.

A topping-out ceremony celebrates the completion of a building's concrete and steel structure.

The hospital will also have all services a general hospital offers including emergency services, hospitalization, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and musculoskeletal care, general surgical services, laboratory services and imaging services.

There is hope the hospital will grow in the coming years, Ascension St. Vincent says,

“We want to provide our community with more options, close to where they live and work,” said James Machado, regional president of Ascension St. Vincent’s Southside and Ascension St. Vincent’s St. Johns County.

Work began on the project in December 2020. Hospital leaders picked the location on an analysis of where hospital services would be needed most.

“This project represents significant growth in a community that we’ve been part of for decades through our Mobile Health Outreach Ministry and most recently through our health center on CR-210,” said Ascension St. Vincent’s Foundation President Virginia Hall. “We strive to ensure that the services we provide are truly accessible to all.”