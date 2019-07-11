One Arlington neighbor is concerned he has squatters living next door to him.

“This woman started showing up and saying that she was a friend of the family," Thomas Callaway said.

Callaway started taking care of his neighbors’ yard about a year and a half ago after said the owner moved to Memphis following her husband’s death.

In the last year and a half, he has noticed another woman and her son who he believes have been living in the home.

“I’ve just noticed that this woman has been removing items from the house that obviously don’t belong to her because she’s not the homeowner," Callaway said.

He said he called the family who owns the home and was told they knew nothing about the woman.

Property tax records show the home has not changed ownership within the last three years. Callaway contacted code enforcement two weeks ago fed up with the rundown cars left in the driveway and trash building up outside.

“All the glass tabletops and mirrors from inside the house were leaning against the fence like it was a flea market or a garage sale," he said.

The situation is better now, but you can still see a few couch cushions and tables propped up outside.

Jacksonville Code Enforcement told the On Your Side team, they have visited the property three times, including Tuesday and issued nuisance citations. Another inspection is scheduled for Nov. 26.

“I’ve contacted the city as well about the stuff that she does and the trash and the fact that she is the squatter and they don’t seem willing or able to handle people squatting in homes," Callaway said.

First Coast News visited the home, but the woman and son Callaway believes is living there did not answer. Callaway hopes they don't return.

First Coast News also contacted the property owner but our calls were not returned by the time this story aired.

“As a homeowner, it’s sort of disheartening to have someone living next door that’s living there illegally," Callaway said. "I’m not going to stand by and just let her live here without letting her know that she is not welcome. She is a squatter in my eyes and that’s the way I look at it. I just don’t want her here.”

Squatters do not have rights in the state of Florida unless they file a valid claim. Callaway said the family has told him they are considering legal action.

“She can go squat somewhere else, but not here,” he said.