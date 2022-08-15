'It feels really violating': Antisemitic letters found in driveways in Lake Pointe Neighborhood

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports several complaints about hate letters over the past month.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was not the mail some folks living near Hodges Boulevard were looking for.

Antisemitic letters were dropped in several driveways in the Lake Pointe neighborhood over the weekend.

One homeowner told First Coast News she discovered the letter coming home Saturday night.

She says she's glad she found the bag before her seven-year-old had to read any of the hateful messages.

"We're right across the street from a school," said Amber Wilson. "Lots of kids live here. We don't want this kind of stuff here. It feels really violating knowing that was even in this neighborhood."

That homeowner says she reached out to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Wilson says the department told her they've received several calls about the issue, but don't have any leads.