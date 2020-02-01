A deadly crash on the Arlington Expressway Wednesday has devastated the family and friends of a Jacksonville father of three.

Police say 27-year-old Zarell Crittenden died after being hit by a car driving in the wrong direction on the Arlington Expressway.

The car driving in the wrong direction was driven by 28-year-old Asea Hollingshed.

Florida Highway Patrol has not confirmed if alcohol was a factor in this accident but reports show Hollingshed’s “alcohol-related” status as “pending.”

Reports say Hollingshed is in critical condition while another driver who was hit was not injured.

“The thing I’ll remember Zarell for is just being himself, just smiling, always just full of life," said Nick Glenn, a friend of Crittenden’s. "Laughing and having a good time.”

Glenn says Crittenden was a faithful man and a music engineer at the Christian United Baptist Church.

“When they told me, I was just so heartbroken,” Glenn said. “Distraught and sad. My heart goes out to his wife and kids.”