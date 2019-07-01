New Year, new bongo.

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens welcomed an Eastern bongo calf on December 28th.

18-year-old, Molly, and 10-year-old, Tambo, are the proud parents of the healthy baby girl who is an exciting addition to the Zoo.

The Bongo Species Survival Plan (SSP), a cooperative breeding program between accredited zoos. Zoo staff is especially thrilled because Molly is an older mom and her last calf was born over eight years ago.

Baby Bongo Born at the Zoo

Jacksonville Zoo

Eastern bongo are native to the mountains and tropical forests of sub-Saharan Africa. Their critically-endangered status is due mainly to a loss of habitat because of logging. Bongos are the largest of the forest antelope and both males and females sport thick, curved horns. At the Zoo, guests can tell the male Tambo apart from the females because of his darker coloring and significantly heavier horns.

Visit the Zoo this month to see this youngster along the African Boardwalk. Bonus, buy one adult ticket, get one child free all month long. No coupon required!