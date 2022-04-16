Selfless act of compassion brings Jacksonville family money they need to lay loved one to rest

“Sometimes you just got to do good things for other people and she’s good people so we decided you know, just do it."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville family is sharing a message of hope and compassion, after the selfless act of two coworkers gave the family the money they needed to finally buy a spot in a cemetery for their loved one’s ashes.

“They we’re both goofy, they both had big hearts," Carmen Foe said.

Carmen Foe's brothers, 38-year-old Trey Foe and 35-year-old Brandon Foe, both passed away within months of each other, Trey in August of 2020 and Brandon in July 2021. Both brothers had long battles with health issues and heart disease.

They left behind 2 siblings, including their sister Carmen Foe. The family was able to have funerals for both sons, but only one son was laid to rest, the family saying with the high cost of the cemetery plot, the ashes of the second brother have been kept in an urn at the family’s house.

After hearing the story, Carmen Foe’s coworkers, Abby Thayre and Conrad Hoch stepped in, pulling together their money and giving the family $1600 in cash to buy the cemetery spot.

“Whenever she brought up, that his year-death anniversary is coming up and she wanted to put him to rest before that, first thing that came to my mind is okay, I’m helping with this and then the first person I went to was him," Thayre explained.

“Sometimes you just got to do good things for other people and she’s good people so we decided you know, just do it," Hoch, a said.



Because of this selfless act, the family has been able to pay off the space and are having final services on May 21.