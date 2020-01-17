JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is a person in need of blood every few seconds and one-in-three Americans will need a transfusion at some point in their life.

“I’m scheduled for the next three months,” Courtney Hohmann said as he donated blood Jan. 17.

Being in the chair at OneBlood's Deerwood campus donating blood or platelets is Hohmann's Friday routine that he first started over a half-century ago.

The 75-year-old says his dad was a 5-gallon donor who inspired him to help. Now, 775 visits later, Hohmann has given 117 gallons of himself to save others.

He described it as a pastime he shares with so many more.

“In fact at church, I’ve got three or four guys who ask ‘where are you at now, I’m ahead of you,’ so it’s a game with them because we all know who donates,” Hohmann said.

But he takes it seriously. One round of donations he made in the late spring of 2016 was critical in saving victims of the Pulse Nightclub Shooting. Hohmann would go on to meet the people he helped.

“It was really something to know that you helped somebody, to see somebody you helped it kind of got to me,” Hohmann said.

An exact number of the people Hohmann has helped is just not possible in the decades he's donated, but quick calculations show his blood has gone to thousands of patients. A pint of blood can save up to three lives. Platelets, which have a shelf-life of about five days go to one recipient.

January is National Blood Donor Month, a time to recognize those who give on a regular basis but aims to recruit more – ensuring when it’s needed it’s there.

“In an instant, any one of us can find ourselves on the receiving end of a blood transfusion and it’s about the donors who came in just days before a person needing a transfusion,” OneBlood's Susan Forbes said.

She added the post-holiday season typically leaves blood banks in shorter supply. With someone in need every few seconds, it’s people like Hohmann and regular donors making a big difference.

“I just know that I do it, I’m glad I can do it. The Lord’s blessed me being able to do that,” Hohmann said.