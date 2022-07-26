Missing 71-year-old man with from memory loss found in Jacksonville

Ghebregzabher Mehari Sibhatu has been found safely, police say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported Mehari Sibhatu, 71, as missing as of 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. He has now been found safely, JSO said.

Ghebregzahber Mehari Sibhatu is a 5'7, 155 pound Black man with brown eyes and "salt and pepper" hair, police said.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, gray pants and brown tennis shoes.

Police say he suffers from memory loss as a result of a past brain tumor and family has not been able to locate him.