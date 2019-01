The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office tweeted out Monday that the MLK Parade happening in Downtown Jacksonville would be rerouted slightly due to an unforeseen issue.

They stated that the parade will travel west on Bay Street from the sports complex, but will now turn left on Ocean St rather than Newnan to access Independent Drive. The parade will then continue westwards to Water Street.

The parade started at 10 a.m. and is expected to end around 2 p.m.