JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you are looking for fun things to do with your family this weekend, we have a few ideas for you.

The governor's Phase 1 of reopening Florida commenced Monday, and with that, more businesses and destinations are increasing access while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

Here are three ways you and your family can get out of the house this weekend.

A Day At The Beach

Beaches in Duval County are back open without restrictions on activity effective Wednesday. That's when Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry lifted the rules put in place to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Duval County beaches are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. If you venture out, you're asked to continue practicing social distancing.

St. Johns County and Nassau County beaches are also back open with no restrictions on activity.

RELATED: LIST: First Coast beaches that are reopening 🏖️

A Day At The Zoo

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens reopened Saturday, with some restrictions in place to protect the public.

Tickets can only be purchased online, and there are three windows patrons can choose to visit between in order to keep crowds at a minimum. Those slots are between 8 and 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.

The zoo will sell 1,500 tickets for each time block. Guests will also only be allowed to walk in one direction when they enter.

RELATED: Asian otter pups debut at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

A Day At The Mall

If you can't wait to go shopping, the Orange Park Mall has reopened.

There are restrictions in place there as well to keep everyone safe. Social distancing is required, and covering your mouth and nose with a mask is recommended.

RELATED: Town Center open for business, but some delay reopening