The Jacksonville Association of Real Estate Brokers (JAREB) hosted a free event last weekend in honor of Fair Housing Month, aimed at empowering individuals and families through home ownership.

Held on April 20th, Community Wealth Day was held at Edward Waters College and featured a marketplace with educational and employment opportunities in home buying.

The event was part of Realtist Week, observed April 13 - 20 which commemorates the landmark passage of the Fair Housing Act of 1968. This federal legislation made it illegal to discriminate in housing based upon race, color, sex, national origin, religion, familial status, or disability.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, homeownership for Black Americans has been on a steady decline since 2004 when it reached its peak of nearly 50%.

In addition, Realtists expect to meet with policymakers and elected officials to ensure that affordable and sustainable homeownership is supported legislatively, through regulatory or other city planning means.

For more information, please visit www.jacksonvillerealtist.com.