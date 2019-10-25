JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville's Old City Cemetery, which sits in the urban core area, is more than marked and unmarked graves.

"Old City cemetery is kind of like a history book of Jacksonville," said Calvin Hart, who is leading efforts to restore the site.

It's the final resting place for notables like the founder of the Clara White mission, the city's first African American physician and Florida's fifteenth governor. The section dedicated to confederate soldiers has been vandalized.

"This was a dumping area. We had a lot of trash and we started restoring and we started with this section," Hart said.

Hart and his group, the Kirby Smith Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp, have made it their mission to restore the graves in Old City Cemetery.

"History means something," he said, " we've probably put up over 75 head stones for American veterans."

Every month, they not only remove debris, they pick a grave site and restore it.

Their latest project is the grave of Jacksonville Police Officer Lt. William Gruber. It was in bad shape.



"We just didn't think it was given the respect and recognition that it should have,' Hart said.

According to records, Gruber's End of Watch was 1897, more than a century ago.

History reveals Gruber was beaten to death while investigating the murder of an infant. Two suspects were arrested.

"As far as I know the only police officer buried in here," Hart said.

A search of the website Officer Down Memorial Page shows Gruber was the seventh Jacksonville police officer killed in the line of duty since 1800.

'And tomorrow we will do a dedication for this individual," Hart said.

Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, the group will honor Gruber's memory.

Hart plans to recite these words as part of the dedication ceremony, words taken from the National Law Enforcement Memorial:

“It was not how these officers died that made them heroes; it is how they lived.”

Gruber died 122 years ago, but Hart and his fellowmen want to be sure the officer's service to Jacksonville is never forgotten.